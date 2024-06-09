© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Israel rescues 4 hostages in operation that kills over 270 Gazans

By Ayesha Rascoe,
Daniel Estrin
Published June 9, 2024 at 8:05 AM EDT

An Israeli rescue operation freed four Israeli hostages and, according to sources at a hospital in Gaza, resulted in the deaths of more than 200 people.

Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
