Israel rescues 4 hostages in operation that kills over 270 Gazans
An Israeli rescue operation freed four Israeli hostages and, according to sources at a hospital in Gaza, resulted in the deaths of more than 200 people.
Copyright 2024 NPR
An Israeli rescue operation freed four Israeli hostages and, according to sources at a hospital in Gaza, resulted in the deaths of more than 200 people.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.