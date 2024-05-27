© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate today to support the journalism you rely on!

June Membership Drive 2024

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published May 27, 2024 at 9:50 AM EDT

You listen to NHPR for clarity, context, and community. When you support NHPR with a financial contribution, you're helping to fuel community-focused journalism, and to make it accessible for everyone in New Hampshire.

Support local reporting that's fair, factual, and fearless with your support today. When you do, your gift will be matched $1-for-$1 by a generous group of Leadership Circle members. If you're a first-time donor, your gift will be matched $2-for-$1.

Make a gift during the June Membership Drive and you'll be entered into the Choose Your Adventure drawing. Winner will get to choose between a trip for 2 to Iceland or London.

Choose Your Adventure! Win a trip for 2 to Iceland or London - you choose!
1 of 18  — Choose Your Adventure Social Square.png
Choose Your Adventure! Win a trip for 2 to Iceland or London - you choose!
Iceland
2 of 18  — Iceland - Photo from Colby M. 9.JPEG
Iceland
Iceland
3 of 18  — Iceland - Photo from Colby M. 2.JPEG
Iceland
Grundarfjorour Iceland
4 of 18  — Grundarfjorour Iceland Image 1.jpeg
Grundarfjorour Iceland
Iceland
5 of 18  — Iceland - Photo from Colby M. 5.JPEG
Iceland
Gulfross Geyser
6 of 18  — Gulfross Geyser Iceland Image 1.jpeg
Gulfross Geyser
Hallgrimskirkja
7 of 18  — Reykjavik Iceland Image 1.jpeg
Hallgrimskirkja
Iceland
8 of 18  — Iceland - Photo from Colby M. .JPG
Iceland
Iceland
9 of 18  — Iceland - Photo from Colby M. 11.JPEG
Iceland
Iceland
10 of 18  — Diamond Beach Iceland Image 1.jpeg
Iceland
London
11 of 18  — London Image 3.jpeg
London
London
12 of 18  — London Image 11.jpeg
London
London
13 of 18  — London Image 6.jpeg
London
London Bridge
14 of 18  — London Image 8.jpeg
London Bridge
London
15 of 18  — London Image 9.jpeg
London
Westminster Abbey
16 of 18  — London Image 10.jpeg
Westminster Abbey
Buckingham Palace
17 of 18  — London Image 12.jpeg
Buckingham Palace
Buckingham Palace
18 of 18  — London Image 13.jpeg
Buckingham Palace

Check out our new summer pint glass! It's the last in our season series. Get yours today before they're gone!

NHPR 16oz Summer Pint Glass
NHPR 16oz Summer Pint Glass

Drawing Rules & Regulations

FAQs
Tags
June 2024 Membership Drive
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.