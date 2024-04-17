Despite global instability, IMF says world economy show 'remarkable resilience'
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, about the health of the global economy.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, about the health of the global economy.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.