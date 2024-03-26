© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift today to support local journalism!

The Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore collapses after a ship crashed into it

By Ayana Archie
Published March 26, 2024 at 4:04 AM EDT
The vessel Zhen Hua 13, carrying four giant shipping cranes for delivery and installation at the Port of Baltimore, passes under the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Wednesday, June 20, 2012
Patrick Semansky
/
AP
The vessel Zhen Hua 13, carrying four giant shipping cranes for delivery and installation at the Port of Baltimore, passes under the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Wednesday, June 20, 2012

A part of a Baltimore bridge serving as both an essential highway artery and a hub for shipping along the East Coast collapsed early Tuesday morning after a container ship crashed into it, sending people into the water.

Seven people fell into the Patapsco River below and are being searched for, said Kevin Cartwight, the Baltimore City Fire Department's director of communications. He called the collision and collapse a "developing mass casualty event," The Associated Press reported.

Emergency personnel have been dispatched to the scene, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

The ship that collided with the bridge was the Dali, a 948-foot container ship coming from Singapore, U.S. Coast Guard public information officer Matthew West told NPR.

Before the collapse, traffic was closed in both lanes, the Maryland Transportation Authority posted on X. The bridge is part of I-695, an arterial of Interstate 95, a major freeway running north-south along the Eastern Seaboard of the U.S.

This is a developing story.

NPR's Dave Mistich contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR National NewsNPR NewsLatest from NPR
Ayana Archie
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.