© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift today to support local journalism!

Outgoing HUD chief on why finding a decent place to live is a challenge for many

Published March 22, 2024 at 5:07 AM EDT

NPR's Michel Martin speaks to outgoing HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge, who reflects on her tenure and her vision for the future of American housing.

Copyright 2024 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.