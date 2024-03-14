© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

New, affordable senior housing is in the works in Monroe. But organizers need more funding

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published March 14, 2024 at 4:19 PM EDT
Architectural rendering of Main Street Monroe development for a senior affordable housing facility that will be built by the nonprofit Connecticut Housing Partners.
Provided
/
Connecticut Housing Partners
Architectural rendering of Main Street Monroe development for a senior affordable housing facility that will be built by the nonprofit Connecticut Housing Partners.

A proposed affordable senior housing development in Monroe is looking to gather additional funding before construction begins.

Connecticut Housing Partners will be the owner and operator of the development.

The project is a partnership with the Fairfield County town of Monroe, whose officials were initially skeptical of the low-income proposal, according to Renee Dobos, CEO of Connecticut Housing Partners, which was previously known as the Mutual Housing Association of Southwestern Connecticut.

“We actually brought them to some of our other facilities so that they could imagine what we could provide in their community,” Dobos said. “We're providing modern, beautiful buildings that would fit into the aesthetic of the community.”

The development will include 49 one-bedroom apartments on Main Street for residents 62 or older.

The apartments will be for residents with income levels at or below 60% of the area’s median income, Dobos said.

“People don't understand that the fastest growing homeless population in the country are people 55 and older,” Dobos said.

In building the area’s largest affordable senior development, Dobos said they’re working to fill the affordable housing void in Connecticut. Construction is expected to begin next spring.

“We're actually going out and meeting with different companies, because the companies need to help solve this problem,” Dobos said. “The bigger companies, it's their workforce that's struggling, they need to help us.”

The development will cost an estimated $18 million. So far, the nonprofit has raised $12 million, Dobos said.

The project recently received $1 million in federal funding through U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, but was denied a Department of Housing and Urban Development grant. Instead, Dobos is working with the state Department of Housing for gap funding.

“I fought hard to secure funding for projects that will enhance our community’s safety, vibrancy, and health,” Himes said.
