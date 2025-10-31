© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Invest in local news and public media. Become a sustaining member today!

This CT Day of the Dead parade is honoring people who died in ICE custody

Connecticut Public Radio | By Rachel Iacovone
Published October 31, 2025 at 2:15 PM EDT
FILE: Connecticut Public holds a Latinos Community Initiative engagement event at Connecticut Museum of Culture and History’s Día de los Muertos celebration on October 28, 2023.
Julianne Varacchi
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Connecticut Public holds a Latinos Community Initiative engagement event at Connecticut Museum of Culture and History’s Día de los Muertos celebration on October 28, 2023.

Every year, New Haven’s Day of the Dead parade honors a specific group of the deceased. This Saturday, the parade highlights those who have died in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

At least 20 people have died in ICE custody so far this year, according to NPR’s recent review of the deaths. That’s the most since 2005. And local immigrant rights leaders are raising awareness.

“This is the time to remember those who have passed away because of the policies of this country towards our community,” said John Lugo, Unidad Latina en Acción’s lead organizer.

While ULA’s annual Día de los Muertos parade has always honored a group, like the missing students from Ayotzinapa in Mexico, the crowd itself may look different this year. Lugo said more Latinos are worried about going to big gatherings.

“ICE has been very active lately in the streets of Connecticut,” he said. “So I think there is some sense that something can happen, but at the same time, we feel that we should keep going with this tradition.”

Lugo said ULA is hoping allyship will help the parade continue to thrive in these unprecedented times.

“We want to invite as many American citizens, supporters, as possible because that will create some kind of sense of security,” he said.

The parade will feature giant puppets, lanterns and flowers. And it’s officially a quinceañero, celebrating its 15th “birthday” this year.

“I think this is a good opportunity to get more supporters for the immigrant cause because I think, at the end of the day, the policies that this president is implementing are going to affect everybody,” Lugo said.

If you go

Unidad Latina en Acción’s Day of the Dead parade begins at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bregamos Theater, 491 Blatchley Ave., New Haven.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Rachel Iacovone
Rachel Iacovone (ee-AH-koh-VOAN-ay) is a proud puertorriqueña, who joined Connecticut Public to report on her community in the Constitution State. Her work is in collaboration with Somos CT, a Connecticut Public initiative to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities, and with GFR in Puerto Rico.
See stories by Rachel Iacovone
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.