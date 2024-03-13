© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

So you want to photograph the total solar eclipse? Here's your how-to guide

Maine Public | By Brian Bechard
Published March 13, 2024 at 12:50 PM EDT

Taking good pictures of the upcoming total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024, will require more than your average photo shoot.

Maine Public videographer Brian Bechard spoke with John Meader, owner and director of the Maine-based Northern Stars Planetarium about what it takes.

From the camera equipment you'll need to safety and logistics considerations and post-processing your photos, here's everything you need to know to come home safely with a good picture of this incredible phenomenon.
