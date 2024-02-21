TCU's women's basketball team had so many injuries, it held open tryouts midseason
Texas Christian University's women's basketball team has had so many injuries it had to forfeit games and hold an open try-out for walk-ons.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Texas Christian University's women's basketball team has had so many injuries it had to forfeit games and hold an open try-out for walk-ons.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.