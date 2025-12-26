Criminal justice experts explain why crime rates fell in 2025
Crime rates in the U.S. fell in 2025. Murders in particular fell dramatically. That is a major takeaway among criminal justice experts as we approach the year's end.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Crime rates in the U.S. fell in 2025. Murders in particular fell dramatically. That is a major takeaway among criminal justice experts as we approach the year's end.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.