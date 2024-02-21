Morning news brief
U.S. Supreme Court takes up an environmental case. Nikki Haley vows to stay in the race for the GOP presidential nomination. Alabama's Supreme Court gives fertilized eggs the same rights as children.
Copyright 2024 NPR
