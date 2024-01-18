Morning news brief
Phone and internet service in Gaza is down for a sixth day. President Biden and congressional leaders discuss Ukraine funding. Pakistan launches strikes on Iran allegedly targeting militant positions.
Copyright 2024 NPR
