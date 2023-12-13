© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

The Fed held interest rates as inflation shows signs of cooling

By Scott Horsley
Published December 13, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady today, amid signs of cooling inflation. Policymakers also offered some forecasts of what might be in store next year.

Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
