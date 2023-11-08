Houston-based EZ Band benefits from the success of Regional Mexican music
Regional Mexican music is having a breakthrough year. That's great news for EZ band, which is also introducing American pop music to Latin audiences.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Regional Mexican music is having a breakthrough year. That's great news for EZ band, which is also introducing American pop music to Latin audiences.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.