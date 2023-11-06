Live Updates: All eyes on Bridgeport as CT voters head to the polls in municipal elections

Election Day is Tuesday and voters across Connecticut will cast ballots in a number of municipal elections, including contests for mayor in several large cities.

Bridgeport’s head-spinning mayoral race has attracted national attention, after a state judge invalidated the September results of the city’s Democratic primary, but was unable to stop Tuesday’s general election. Voters will cast ballots for both mayor and a number of other key races, but the judge’s decision could still be appealed.

Hartford voters will head to the polls to choose a new mayor and voters in New Haven will also decide a ballot question to expand term lengths for several elected positions in the city.

In West Haven, the ongoing fallout from a COVID-19 relief fund scandal could reshape city leadership. In Derby, a man charged for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot is running for mayor.

Before voting, registered voters should double-check their polling location. Connecticut also allows Election Day voter registration.

With Bridgeport mayoral race tied up in court, Secretary of the State says her office is working on systemic changes

Bridgeport residents are casting ballots for mayor Tuesday, even though a judge threw out the results of the city's Democratic mayoral primary. The judge found that supporters of Mayor Joe Ganim put absentee ballots in drop boxes that they were not supposed to handle.

As the legal process in Bridgeport continues, Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas said no one knows what to expect after votes are cast on Election Day.

“I think what we can say for sure is that their votes for every other position on the ballot will count ... and it remains to be seen what will happen with the mayoral race,” Thomas told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

Thomas says a new election monitor is at Bridgeport's central vote counting location. She says one election monitor will not solve the city's problem, but she is working on systemic changes to ensure voters can trust the process.

"I'm trying to take a more holistic approach and a different approach," Thomas said.



Voters are going to the polls Tuesday to select town and city leaders across Connecticut.

As of midday, turnout was about 10% statewide, officials said. Among individual towns, Canton and Woodbridge had some of the highest turnout in the state.



There have been no significant problems with voting so far.

People can report problems at the polls by contacting an election hotline, handled by state officials: 866-SEEC-INFO or 866-733-2463 or via email at elections@ct.gov. Thomas said calls have been coming into the hotline and officials are looking into the reports.

— Matt Dwyer

As Hartford voters choose a new mayor, some are concerned about crime

Voting Tuesday was slow but steady at the Artists Collective in Hartford’s North End. Voters in Hartford will choose a new mayor since Luke Bronin is not running for re-election.

Some voters expressed frustration toward crime in the city.

Josephine Clark said crime is a symptom of larger underlying problems.

“There's too many homeless people, and you can't get help," she said. "The shelters don't help you. Evictions, they don't help you, and mental health, they're not helping these people that have real issues. They're doing drugs to help ... self-medicate.”

Clark said she hopes the next mayor will take a more active role in the daily lives of North End residents.

Some voters expressed their hopes for the next mayor to address issues that they say hinder the growth of the city.

Venice Sotomayor, an entrepreneur and North End resident, believes the lack of support for start-up businesses is the biggest challenge facing the community.

“They need the education to get to that point; I don't know how to do it in English,” she said. “It is obvious paperwork, all that stuff. They have it but they don't know how to present it.”

Sotomayor also hopes the next mayor will take the time to experience the daily lives of North End residents and understand the realities they face.

At the Samuel V. Arroyo Center on Pope Street, voters expressed concerns about the education system and lack of resources for the next generation in Hartford.

“There's a lot of issues with taxes, high taxes, the school system, they need a lot of help with the school system,” Emily Morales said. “A lot of property owners, they are from outside of the state, they come and buy property here, and then they just leave. They just want the money, and don't take care of the properties.”

— Maricarmen Cajahuaringa

In Bridgeport, voters express frustration over confusing mayoral race

In Bridgeport, people are casting ballots for mayor. But it might not be the final chapter in this year’s election.

A judge ordered the city to redo its September mayoral primary over concerns about how absentee ballots were handled.

Carla Crumb has lived in Bridgeport her whole life and said what happened with the primary is a shame.

"That's not a good thing to do when it comes to elections," Crumb said. "People should be honest at the end of the day."

Once the results from this race are in, election officials will determine what will happen with the second primary.

Ann Cote voted at Thomas Hooker School in Bridgeport. She said the biggest issue she faces is the cost of living. She also worries about how the city is run.

"The city's a mess,” Cote said. “The school system is horrible; the taxes are insane. So, I don't know where to go. The city is corrupt from the get-go."

Incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim and challenger John Gomes – both Democrats – are on the general election ballot. September's primary results were quickly contested in court by Gomes, Ganim’s former aide. That’s after video emerged of a person making what appeared to be multiple trips to stuff stacks of papers into a ballot drop box.

— Bria Lloyd

At the Beardsley Zoo, online election for mayor features a turtle and turkey

A different kind of election is going on at the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport. Director Greg Dancho says five animals are running for mayor of the zoo.

They include Alli the Eastern Box Turtle.

“This is a slow horse in the race,” Dancho told Connecticut Public’s “Where We Live.” “But she is leading the polls right now. This is kind of a shock to a lot of people. She did come out of her shell to enter this race.”

Also on the zoo mayoral ballot this year: Tahu the North American River Otter; Major Tom, the Narragansett Turkey; Ella the Black and Gold Howler monkey and Daisy the Prairie Dog.

Dancho said a “Zooper PAC” was established to assist candidates.

The election will be decided by online votes. The election is a fundraiser, with one-dollar donations being made for each vote cast. People can vote here.

— Matt Dwyer

New Haven voters consider ballot question

On the ballot in New Haven is a vote on the city’s charter revision proposal: The mayor and the 30 alders would move from two-year to four-year terms — and alders would get an increase to their annual stipends plus cost-of-living increases.

Joel Tolman, a New Haven educator voting at the city's Hall of Records Tuesday morning, said extending term limits is a key issue.

"I have mixed feelings. I think I probably would support four-year-terms for mayor. I’m not sure about four-year-terms for alders," Tolman said. "It just seems like a more transient position and we’re voting on them as a package so you need to make your choice about the whole thing.

New Haven alders unanimously approved the proposal Aug. 7, and it now goes to the voters.

Sujata Srinivasan / Connecticut Public Maria Cristina, a registered nurse in New Haven, steps out after casting her vote at the Hall of Records. Cristina said she is concerned that school investments in mental health should continue or even expand. New Haven, Connecticut Nov. 7, 2023.

New Haven registered nurse Maria Cristina said she came out to vote Tuesday morning in favor of school investments in mental health. Her daughter is a junior in high school.

"Especially after the pandemic, the mental health issues for our students is really important," Cristina said. "For all the programs to continue or add more programs for them. The school counselors and social workers, if we have more of that, that will be great."

— Sujata Srinivasan

Here are some races to watch across Connecticut:

Bridgeport

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public FILE: Bridgeport mayoral candidate John Gomes addresses supporters and the press after announcing that he’ll challenge the results of the city’s Democratic primary in which he lost to incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim. A video has circulated online of a woman placing multiple stacks of papers in a ballot box outside Bridgeport’s government center.

In Bridgeport, two-term incumbent mayor Joe Ganim, who was sent to federal prison for corruption charges following his first stint as mayor in the ‘90s and early 2000s, narrowly won the city’s Democratic primary in September by 251 votes.

But the primary results were quickly contested in state court by John Gomes, Ganim’s challenger and former aide. Gomes filed a complaint after video emerged of a person making what appeared to be multiple early morning trips to stuff stacks of papers into a ballot drop box.

On Nov. 1, Superior Court Judge William Clark overturned the primary results and ordered a new election.

A Ganim victory on Tuesday would likely set the stage for another primary, according to lawyers for both Ganim and Gomes. But it remained unclear this week how the city's process for electing its mayor would unfold. State election officials have yet to comment on how they are interpreting the legal ruling. If Gomes wins in the general election, that could bring the litigation to a close, according to his attorney.

Gomes is listed as the Independent Party’s candidate for the November election. Ganim and Gomes will face Republican challenger David Herz and petitioning candidate Lamond Daniels.

Derby

Eddy Martinez / Connecticut Public FILE: Derby Republican mayoral candidate Gino DiGiovanni looks on at a bar tv screen while waiting for additional vote tallies after the polls closed for the primary election. DiGiovanni currently faces federal charges for being at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

In Derby, a man who faces federal charges for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is looking to become the city’s next mayor.

Gino DiGiovanni, Jr., an alderman, narrowly defeated incumbent Republican mayor Richard Dziekan during a September primary which was so close the race went to a recount.

While DiGiovanni has acknowledged being at the Capitol on Jan. 6, he’s denied any wrongdoing. He was photographed in the Capitol Rotunda. DiGiovanni was elected as an alderman 10 months after the attack.

The Republican nominee faces a challenge from Democrat Joe DiMartino, who previously ran for mayor in 2021. Dziekan is also on the ballot as a petitioning candidate, which has sparked concerns among the city’s Republican Town Committee, which endorsed DiGiovanni, that the GOP vote could be split.

Sharlene McEvoy, a retired law professor, is also running as a petitioning candidate.

Hartford

Joe Buglewicz / Connecticut Public Mayoral candidate Arunan Arulampalam speaks to the media with his wife, Liza, and children after voting in the 2023 Hartford city elections on Nov. 3, 2023. Arulampalam, the head of a local nonprofit with no prior elected experience, was endorsed by outgoing Mayor Luke Bronin in July.

The departure of Mayor Luke Bronin left an open seat in this heavily Democratic city with political newcomer Arunan Arulampalam winning the city’s Democratic primary in September.

Arulampalam, CEO of the Hartford Land Bank, will face a challenge in November from former state Sen. Eric Coleman, a retired Superior Court judge who is running as a write-in candidate.

The pair will face Republican challenger Mike McGarry, who served on the city council in the 1990s. Several people are listed as petitioning candidates on the ballot – Giselle Gigi Jacobs, Councilman Nick Lebron, J. Stan McCauley and Mark Stewart Greenstein.

New Haven

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public FILE: New Haven incumbent mayor Justin Elicker greets resident Frank Upshur outside a polling place in the Newhallville neighborhood of the city. Elicker is running for his third term in the primary against Democratic challenger Liam Brennan.

Incumbent Mayor Justin Elicker will be seeking a third term on Election Day endorsed by both the Democratic Party and Working Families Party. Elicker will go up against two other candidates: Republican Tom Goldenberg and petitioning candidate Wendy Hamilton.

Elicker won the Democratic primary in September with over 70% of votes against challenger Liam Brennan, a legal aid attorney and former federal prosecutor. Elicker cites some of his accomplishments in office so far as addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, affordable housing and more.

But electing a new mayor won’t be the only thing voters will be asked to consider at the ballot box. New Haven residents will also vote to revise the city charter — aneffort that has been in the works since January and has raised debate among local officials.

The question will appear on the ballot as follows: “Shall the City approve and adopt all other Charter changes as recommended by the Charter Revision Commission and approved by the Board of Alders?”

The revision would increase the term length from two to four years for the mayor, alders and city clerk starting in 2027. Other changes would include increasing the annual stipend for alders from $2,000 to $5,000, updating language in the charter to gender-neutral language and more.

Proponents of the change for four-year terms say it would allow local elected officials to focus on governing rather than campaigning every other year, according to the New Haven Independent. If approved, New Haven would join Hartford and Stamford where all elected positions serve for a four-year period. Meanwhile, opponents disagree with the increase and say all the changes to the charter should not fall under one single question.

West Haven

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public FILE: West Haven locals vote at Savin Rock School during the Primary Election 2023

Tuesday’s West Haven Mayoral race pits Republican nominee and relative outsider Barry Cohen against Democrat Dorinda Borer.

Cohen defeated the party-endorsed candidate in September by leaning into his outsider status, refusing to seek the party’s endorsement and instead appealing to independent voters. This puts him in stark contrast to Borer, who represents West Haven in the State House of Representatives and was married to a former mayor of the city.

The mayoral seat they are vying for was vacated by Democrat Nancy Rossi, who is leaving office after a scandal in which a city official was convicted for stealing tens of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds.

This story will be updated. Connecticut Public’s Patrick Skahill, Frankie Graziano, Eddy Martinez, Cassandra Basler, John Henry Smith, Matt Dwyer, Kate Seltzer, Kay Perkins, Camila Vallejo, Maricarmen Cajahuaringa, Sujata Srinivasan, Ashad Hajela, Bria Lloyd, Kate Seltzer and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Note: Arunan Arulampalam's father-in-law is Gregory B. Butler, who is a member of the Board of Trustees of Connecticut Public.