© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
BECOME A SUSTAINING MEMBER TODAY AND CHOOSE MEALS TO THE NH FOOD BANK AS YOUR THANK YOU GIFT!

A new scanner is improving Mystic Aquarium vets’ ability to care for animals

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chris Polansky
Published December 22, 2025 at 5:57 AM EST
A sea turtle receives veterinary care in Mystic Aquarium's new computed tomography (CT) scanner.
Provided by Mystic Aquarium
A sea turtle receives veterinary care in Mystic Aquarium's new computed tomography (CT) scanner.

Mystic Aquarium is celebrating the acquisition of a $600,000 piece of veterinary equipment it says is a “dream come true” for animals in its care.

The aquarium says the computed tomography (CT) scanner allows veterinary staff to make earlier diagnoses, more effectively monitor animals’ health, and plan surgeries on-site.

“The advantage of CT is that there are some animals that are especially challenging to image with other typically used diagnostics,” said Dr. Molly Martony, a senior veterinarian at the aquarium. “So there can be limitations to ultrasound or X-rays of certain different species’ anatomy and physiology.”

“So what's really cool is we can look inside things like a clam or a shark in a way that we haven't previously been able to look at them,” Martony said.

Martony said the scanner is precise enough to use on the aquarium’s smallest fish and large enough to scan even some smaller beluga whales. She said previously the aquarium would have to send animals off-site for advanced imaging – including, in some cases, to human health care facilities.

“However, the transport and the use of that is a lot more limited when we have to go somewhere and also be cautious of the human patient schedules at a hospital, and it certainly limits what kind of animals we could take there,” Martony said.

The purchase was made possible via federal appropriation by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Since its installation in October, the aquarium says it’s been used to treat an endangered African penguin for a cloaca blockage, a Kemp’s ridley sea turtle for hypothermia and limited shoulder mobility, and sharks and stingrays for various evaluations.

“This specific technology really helps to advance the understanding of these species and their medical care and ultimately their conservation,” Martony said.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Chris Polansky
Chris Polansky joined Connecticut Public in March 2023 as a general assignment and breaking news reporter based in Hartford. Previously, he’s worked at Utah Public Radio in Logan, Utah, as a general assignment reporter; Lehigh Valley Public Media in Bethlehem, Pa., as an anchor and producer for All Things Considered; and at Public Radio Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., where he both reported and hosted Morning Edition.
See stories by Chris Polansky
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.