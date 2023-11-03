© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Holyoke mayor proposes new $1M safety plan in wake of deadly shooting

New England Public Media | By Alden Bourne
Published November 3, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT
Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia during a press conference at city hall on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2023.
Adam Frenier
/
NEPM
Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia during a press conference at city hall on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2023.

The mayor of Holyoke, Massachusetts, has announced a new public safety plan. The move comes in the wake of a shooting of a woman who was eight months pregnant.

The shootout in early October left the woman, who was on a bus nearby, critically injured. Her baby died.

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia's plan calls for $1 million in new spending as part of what he calls "a comprehensive approach."

It includes the hiring of 13 police officers, a citywide camera surveillance system, and additional neighborhood outreach.

City Councilor Will Puello said what happened is a terrible tragedy, but "I do think we have to have caution especially on the part of the city council and looking over the stuff the mayor proposes," he said.

"I mean, 13 police officers is one of the things he wants to do. How are you going to pay for that, you know?" Puello added.

The city council will meet next Thursday to consider the mayor's plan.

Two suspects were arrested soon after the shooting. A third was taken into custody on Friday. The baby who died was also buried on Friday.
