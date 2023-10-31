The latest on Israel's bombing of the largest Gazan refugee camp
Israel bombed the largest refugee camp in Gaza and said it killed a senior Hamas commander. Palestinians said it caused a huge number of civilian casualties.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Israel bombed the largest refugee camp in Gaza and said it killed a senior Hamas commander. Palestinians said it caused a huge number of civilian casualties.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.