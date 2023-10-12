Gazans are under siege as Israel retaliates for the massive Hamas attack
Gaza is under siege — cut off from food, water and fuel. Israel is raining down destruction on the Palestinian enclave as its residents try to survive.
Copyright 2023 NPR
