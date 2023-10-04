On the boat as Doctors Without Borders tries to rescue migrants in the Mediterranean
A ship run by the international rescue agency Doctors Without Borders is cruising the Mediterranean in search of migrants who need rescue.
Copyright 2023 NPR
A ship run by the international rescue agency Doctors Without Borders is cruising the Mediterranean in search of migrants who need rescue.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.