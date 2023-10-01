© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

The fall of crypto

Published October 1, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT

NPR's David Gura speaks with Zeke Faux of Bloomberg News and New Yorker staff writer Sheelah Kolhatkar about the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

