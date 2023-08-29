© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Louisiana's record-breaking wildfire continues to burn

By Aubri Juhasz
Published August 29, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT

Louisiana is experiencing the largest wildfires in the state's history. At least 2 people have died. The state is in a severe drought and continues to experience record heat.

Aubri Juhasz
Aubri Juhasz is the education reporter for New Orleans Public Radio. Before coming to New Orleans, she was a producer for National Public Radio’s All Things Considered. She helped lead the show's technology and book coverage and reported her own feature stories, including the surge in cycling deaths in New York City and the decision by some states to offer competitive video gaming to high school students as an extracurricular activity.

