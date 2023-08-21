© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today and support independent journalism

Proposed silica dust rules for coal mines may extend to sand, gravel quarries

Published August 21, 2023 at 5:04 AM EDT

The federal government is working on regulations for U.S. mines which includes reducing exposure to silica dust for all miners — not just coal miners.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.