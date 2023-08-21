Proposed silica dust rules for coal mines may extend to sand, gravel quarries
The federal government is working on regulations for U.S. mines which includes reducing exposure to silica dust for all miners — not just coal miners.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The federal government is working on regulations for U.S. mines which includes reducing exposure to silica dust for all miners — not just coal miners.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.