Taylor Swift just made Billboard history, again
Taylor Swift has become the first female artist to have four albums on the Billboard 200 chart at the same time. (This first aired on All Things Considered on July 17, 2023.)
Copyright 2023 NPR
Taylor Swift has become the first female artist to have four albums on the Billboard 200 chart at the same time. (This first aired on All Things Considered on July 17, 2023.)
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.