Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Steve Inskeep
Published June 12, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT

Despite indictment, ex-President Trump spent the weekend campaigning. Ukraine's counteroffensive has begun. Scotland's ex-first minister is arrested in a probe of Scottish National Party's finances.

Leila Fadel
Steve Inskeep
