© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win a trip to Portugal with your gift today!

How residents of Baltimore are coping with the smoke coming from Canada

By Scott Maucione
Published June 9, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT

Homeless shelters handed out masks and schools cancelled activities as Baltimore residents endured another day of smoky air from wildfires in Canada.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Scott Maucione

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.