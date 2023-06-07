© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Yoga can have big health benefits — just ask the elephants at Houston's zoo

Published June 7, 2023

The elephants take daily yoga classes. The older ones do yoga twice a day — just to stay limber. One elephant, Tess, is almost 40 and can do handstands.

