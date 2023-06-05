© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a gift today and you could win a trip to Portugal!

Review: First episode of MAX's 'Idol' is stylish but oddly inert

By Eric Deggans
Published June 5, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT

MAX's Idol debuted this week. The show was the subject of an expose about bad behavior by some of its creators. The first episode is stylish but oddly inert.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Eric Deggans
Eric Deggans is NPR's first full-time TV critic.
See stories by Eric Deggans

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.