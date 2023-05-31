Morning news brief
The House is on track to vote Wednesday on the debt ceiling deal. An appeals court clears the way for Purdue Pharma-Sackler bankruptcy deal. Trial begins in 2018's Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooting.
Copyright 2023 NPR
