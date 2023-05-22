Morning news brief
President Biden and House speaker McCarthy to hold debt ceiling talks. S.C. Republican Sen. Tim Scott will announce his presidential bid. Officials in Columbus, Ohio, are trying to stem gun violence.
Copyright 2023 NPR
President Biden and House speaker McCarthy to hold debt ceiling talks. S.C. Republican Sen. Tim Scott will announce his presidential bid. Officials in Columbus, Ohio, are trying to stem gun violence.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.