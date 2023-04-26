10 years after the deadliest garment factory accident
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Elizabeth Paton of The New York Times about the 2013 Rana Plaza collapse, the deadliest accident in the history of the garment industry.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Elizabeth Paton of The New York Times about the 2013 Rana Plaza collapse, the deadliest accident in the history of the garment industry.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.