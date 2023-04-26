© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR by becoming a sustaining member today!

10 years after the deadliest garment factory accident

By Kai McNamee
Published April 26, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Elizabeth Paton of The New York Times about the 2013 Rana Plaza collapse, the deadliest accident in the history of the garment industry.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Kai McNamee

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.