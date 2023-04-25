Rare Shakespeare first edition on sale for $7.5 million
Four hundred years after it was first printed, Shakespeare's First Folio is up for sale for $7.5 million. The book contains a near-complete collection of the bard's plays.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Four hundred years after it was first printed, Shakespeare's First Folio is up for sale for $7.5 million. The book contains a near-complete collection of the bard's plays.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.