Rare Shakespeare first edition on sale for $7.5 million

By Megan Lim,
Christopher Intagliata
Published April 25, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT

Four hundred years after it was first printed, Shakespeare's First Folio is up for sale for $7.5 million. The book contains a near-complete collection of the bard's plays.

Megan Lim
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
