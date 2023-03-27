India's democracy is questioned when opposition leader is expelled from parliament
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Milan Vaishnav of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace about the state of democracy in India.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Milan Vaishnav of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace about the state of democracy in India.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.