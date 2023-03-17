© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Memphis, Tenn., is home to the oldest high school band in the country

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published March 17, 2023 at 5:15 AM EDT

The Christian Brothers High School Band in Memphis turns 150 years old on Friday. It's the country's oldest continuously operating high school marching band.

Christopher Blank

