© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get 2 limited-edition podcast mugs when you make a sustaining gift of $8 or more per month today!

'High-altitude object' shot down by military over Alaska

By Deepa Shivaram
Published February 10, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST

The U.S. military shot down a "high-altitude object" over Alaska. It's not known what the object is, what it was doing or whether it was state-owned or privately owned.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.