© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make your tax-deductible donation to NHPR by midnight on 12/31.

House Democrats release former President Trump's tax returns

Published December 30, 2022 at 9:52 AM EST

The Democrat-led House Ways and Means Committee has released Donald Trump's tax returns, ending the former president's yearslong battle to keep them secret.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags
NPR National News

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.