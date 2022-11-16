Trump's White House bid comes as the GOP shapes its future after frustrating midterms
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Republican strategist Alice Stewart about Donald Trump's latest presidential run, and the future of the GOP.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Republican strategist Alice Stewart about Donald Trump's latest presidential run, and the future of the GOP.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.