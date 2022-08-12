© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Trump says he won't oppose the release of documents tied to the Mar-a-Lago search

By Leila Fadel,
Ryan Lucas
Published August 12, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT

Attorney General Merrick Garland has moved to unseal the warrant used to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Ryan Lucas
Ryan Lucas covers the Justice Department for NPR.
