Former Puerto Rico governor arrested on bribery charges

By Adrian Florido
Published August 4, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT

The FBI arrested the former governor of Puerto Rico, Wanda Vazquez, Thursday on federal bribery charges. It's related to the financing of her 2020 campaign.

