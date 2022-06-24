© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Mass. lawmakers react to overturning of Roe v. Wade

WBUR
Published June 24, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT
Steel fencing and barricades surround the Supreme Court i on June 22, the day before the court released its ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Massachusetts lawmakers decried the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion in the United States.

Rep. Katherine Clark, the House’s fourth-highest ranking Democrat, called the decision “dystopian.”

— Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) June 24, 2022

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said in a statement that “extremists will not have the final word.”

“After decades of scheming, Republican politicians have finally forced their unpopular agenda on the rest of America,” she wrote. “They have decided the government — not the person who is pregnant — should make a private health care decision and deny women the right to control their own bodies and futures.”

She said Democrats have the tools to fight back, from legislation to executive orders. “We are angry — angry and determined,” she said. She said in a video not to give up hope.

Sen. Ed Markey called for expanding the Supreme Court and passing a federal law protecting the right to abortion nationwide.

— Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) June 24, 2022

Rep. Seth Moulton called the decision “terribly wrong.”

Rep. Richard Neal echoed his fellow Democrats’ call to fight.

— Rep. Richard Neal (@RepRichardNeal) June 24, 2022

Rep. Lori Trahan said without access to legal abortion, many pregnant people will now seek out care through unsafe procedures.

“That’s not the America we should want any of our daughters to grow up in, but it’s going to get worse if anti-choice extremists have their way,” she said. They’ve been working toward this decision for decades, and they’re already plotting to override state laws like the Roe Act so it’s illegal for every woman in America to control our own bodies.”

Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democrat who is running for governor, called it a “dark day in our history.” She reiterated that abortion is legal in Massachusetts and she will do “everything in my power to keep it that way.”

— Maura Healey (@maura_healey) June 24, 2022

Abortion in Massachusetts and the rest of New England is likely to remain legal. In Massachusetts, abortion is legal through 24 weeks of pregnancy, under state law.

State lawmakers are working on several proposals to preserve and in some cases, expand, access to abortion. One would protect people in Massachusetts who help out-of-state residents obtain an abortion.

Massachusetts Attorney General candidate Andrea Campbell said the decision will disproportionately harm women of color and low-income people.

This story is developing. It will be updated. 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 WBUR. To see more, visit WBUR.

