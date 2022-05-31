'Unbelievable tragedy': Portsmouth 8-year-old dies after apparent random shooting in South Carolina

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

A third-grade student at Little Harbour School has died following an apparent random shooting while traveling in Florence, South Carolina, over Memorial Day weekend. A suspect is in custody.

The Portsmouth school district informed families Monday after the 8-year-old child died and indicated counseling services will be available to students and staff coping with the tragedy. The identity of the child was not immediately released by the school district or authorities in South Carolina.

The child’s father was also shot but was recovering, according to communications from Portsmouth schools and media reports in South Carolina. The father's name was not immediately released.

Steve Zadravec, Portsmouth schools superintendent, sent a message to the school community announcing the death Monday with "the heaviest of hearts. ... An event like this touches our community as a whole. Our hearts are with the family as we support each other through this unbelievable tragedy."

This is a developing story. Read more details from Seacoast Online here.