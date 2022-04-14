© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter

By David Gura
Published April 14, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT

The maverick billionaire Elon Musk says he wants to buy Twitter and take it private. He's already Twitter's largest shareholder and has been a persistent critic of the platform's speech policies.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Based in New York, David Gura is a correspondent on NPR's business desk. His stories are broadcast on NPR's newsmagazines, All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and he regularly guest hosts 1A, a co-production of NPR and WAMU.

