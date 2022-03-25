New Orleans rescinds a long-ignored rule prohibiting jazz and dancing in schools
A 100-year-old ban on jazz music and dancing in New Orleans' public schools has finally been lifted — though it was never really enforced.
Copyright 2022 NPR
