The Big Question: What Were You Doing On 9/11?

We want to hear from you about the big (and small) questions that shape our lives. We want to put you, our listeners, on the air. Each month, we’ll ask a new question, collected your recorded responses, and air some of the responses on All Things Considered with host Peter Biello.

In light of the recent news from Afghanistan, we're reflecting on the event that started the U.S. presence abroad. With the 20-year anniversary of 9/11 coming up, we want to hear your stories about how that moment impacted your life.

This month’s question is:

“What were you doing on Sept. 11, 2001, and how did it change your perspective?”

