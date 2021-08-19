The Big Question: What Were You Doing On 9/11?

© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Peter Biello,
Julia Furukawa
Published August 19, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT
World-Trade-Center_9-11.jpg
Library of Congress

We want to hear from you about the big (and small) questions that shape our lives. We want to put you, our listeners, on the air. Each month, we’ll ask a new question, collected your recorded responses, and air some of the responses on All Things Considered with host Peter Biello.

In light of the recent news from Afghanistan, we're reflecting on the event that started the U.S. presence abroad. With the 20-year anniversary of 9/11 coming up, we want to hear your stories about how that moment impacted your life.

This month’s question is:

“What were you doing on Sept. 11, 2001, and how did it change your perspective?”

Here’s how to send us your voice:

  • Download the NHPR app by searching “NHPR” on the Apple App Store for iPhones or iPads, or the Google Play Store for Androids.
  • Open the app and go to the menu using the button with three lines in the top left corner.
  • Select “Talk to Us.”
  • Press the microphone button, and talk away!
  • Click the blue “SEND” button to draft an email
  • Send your voice straight to our inboxes.

Things to remember:

  • Start with your first name and the town or city where you live
  • Limit your voice memo to 1 minute

Peter Biello is the host of All Things Considered and Writers on a New England Stage at New Hampshire Public Radio. He has served as a producer/announcer/host of Weekend Edition Saturday at Vermont Public Radio and as a reporter/host of Morning Edition at WHQR in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Julia Furukawa joined the NHPR team in 2021 as a fellow producing All Things Considered after working as a reporter and editor for The Paris News in Texas and a freelancer for KNKX Public Radio in Seattle.
