Good morning. I'm David Greene. The Iowa caucuses have been turned into a musical. A Des Moines theater company has borrowed songs from "A Chorus Line" for a new production called "Adore Us! Line." Democrats do their best song and dance as they audition to be president. Among the highlights, Pete Buttigieg played by a 14-year-old boy.

(SOUNDBITE OF PLAY, "ADORE US! LINE")

RYAN HENZI: (As Pete Buttigieg, singing) I will pledge to try to rid the world of sorrow.

