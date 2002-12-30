Water-Efficient Appliances

California passed a bill this year that would require the adoption of new efficiency standards for clothes washers. The state is looking to manage its water needs in the long term. Its population is growing, and the Bush Administration is cracking down on its water usage from the Colorado River. NPR's Robert Siegel reports on some of the latest models of efficient washers, and takes note of the last time government mandated more efficient water usage by a major household appliance.

