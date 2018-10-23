The Race for Governor, Executive Council, & Other Election Items

In our morning show, we'll check in on various election issues, including the contest between Republican incumbent Governor Chris Sununu and Democratic challenger, former state senator Molly Kelly. And we'll preview The Exchange forum that will take place live that same evening at 7 p.m. at Manchester Community College. For information on attending the evening event, visit here.
GUESTS:
- Anna Brown - Director of Research and Analysis, Citizens Count, a non-partisan non-profit organization promoting civic engagement.
- Chris Galdieri - Associate Professor of Political Science at St. Anselm College.
- Paul Steinhauser - N.H. Political Reporter.