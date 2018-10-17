Manchester Police Ordered to Review 'Chief Days' Practice

The Manchester Police Department has been ordered to develop a better policy on granting police paid days off.

Major Joyce Craig ordered an internal audit into the practice of so-called "chief days" this summer. Those are paid days off for police personnel that do not count toward vacation time.

The audit found that 466 "chief days" had been awarded since 2009, but it did not reveal the amount of money it cost the city.

On Tuesday, Manchester aldermen ordered the police department to work with the city to develop a new policy on how "chief days" are awarded.

The Union Leader reported that police will suspend chief days until the new policy is drafted.