Manchester Police Ordered to Review 'Chief Days' Practice

By 35 minutes ago

 

 


The Manchester Police Department has been ordered to develop a better policy on granting police paid days off.

 

Major Joyce Craig ordered an internal audit into the practice of so-called "chief days" this summer. Those are paid days off for police personnel that do not count toward vacation time.

 

The audit found that 466 "chief days" had been awarded since 2009, but it did not reveal the amount of money it cost the city.

 

On Tuesday, Manchester aldermen ordered the police department to work with the city to develop a new policy on how "chief days" are awarded.

 

The Union Leader reported that police will suspend chief days until the new policy is drafted.

 

Tags: 
Manchester Police
Mayor Joyce Craig
Manchester

Related Content

Manchester Firefighters Reach Tentative Contract Agreement

By Oct 4, 2018

After over two years of contract negotiations, Manchester and its firefighters have reached a tentative agreement.

On Tuesday, the Board of Mayor and Alderman approved a three-year contract that is now headed to union members for a vote.

The decision comes after a tense month of many firefighters taking sick leave, and fewer firefighters working each shift.

Why Are Manchester Trees Turning Blue?

By Oct 5, 2018
Sarah Gibson for NHPR

This fall, Manchester's trees aren't just turning orange, red, and yellow - they're also turning blue.

With the help of local volunteers, New York City-based artist Konstantin Dimopoulos is coloring the trunks of about 100 city trees at the Currier Museum and Victory and Pulaski Parks.