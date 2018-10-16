Another Whale Death Confirmed Off Massachusetts

By 1 hour ago

A NOAA photo of a right whale found in the North Atlantic over the past year.
Credit NOAA
 

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the third death of a rare North Atlantic right whale this year has been confirmed.

NOAA and conservationists are keeping a close eye on the right whale population because of high mortality and low reproduction in recent years. The agency says a right whale carcass was found floating about 100 miles east of Nantucket on Sunday.

NOAA says photographs of the animal show wounds consistent with entanglement. Entanglement in fishing gear is a significant cause of death for right whales. The agency says it's still too early to speculate on a cause of death, though.

Right whales number no more than 450. About 4 percent of the animal's population died in 2017. No new calves were spotted this year.

 

Credit NOAA

whales

