ACLU Sues ICE, Says Man Was Detained In Dover Jail Unlawfully

By 3 hours ago
  • U.S. ICE

The ACLU is filing a lawsuit against Immigration and Customs Enforcement alleging unlawful detention of a Somali national.

 

In the suit, attorneys say Portland, Maine resident Abdigani Faisal Hussein has been held for more than six months at a Dover jail, which contracts with ICE to house immigration detainees.   

 

"That is a big issue,” says SangYeob Kim, an Immigration Legal Fellow with the ACLU of New Hampshire and co-counsel on the case. “With this detention, it could go almost indefinitely, we do not know [until] when it's going to continue."

 

At the heart of the suit is whether or not the government can block release on bond for detainees convicted of certain offenses, even if those convictions came years ago. In Hussein's case, that's a drug offense from sixteen years ago. It involved khat, a mild stimulant chewed or brewed in tea by many Somalis.

 

Hussein’s lawyers say he came to the U.S. legally in 1996 as a refugee and has three daughters who are American citizens.

 

“Absent relief from this court, Mr. Hussein -- and others like him -- may spend months or even years in detention while their immigration cases proceed, without even the chance to be considered for release on bond,” Hussein’s attorneys write in court documents filed this week.

 

“There are other detained immigrants in Dover, New Hampshire who are falling into a very similar situation,” says Kim.

 

This is the second immigration lawsuit brought forward after the ACLU expanded its Immigrants’ Rights Project to New Hampshire.

 

The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing a similar case involving indefinite detention Wednesday.

 

That case will be one of newly-confirmed justice Brett Kavanaugh's first major cases.

 

ICE declined a request for comment citing pending litigation.

Tags: 
ACLU
Immigration

Related Content

ACLU Files Federal Suit Against Exeter Police, Claims Man Unlawfully Held Before Transferred to ICE

By Sep 25, 2018
U.S. ICE

The ACLU of New Hampshire filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the Exeter Police Department.

The suit alleges that officers arrested a man based on his suspected immigration status.  

Bashar Awawdeh is a Jordanian immigrant who married an American woman earlier this year. The case claims that Awawdeh, who speaks English and Arabic, helped officers translate statements of a convenience store co-worker who was suspected of simple assault.

N.H. Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Defendants Who Can't Repay Legal Fees

By Sep 19, 2018
Dan Tuohy for NHPR

Indigent defendants who fail to pay fees assessed for their public defender cannot be jailed without adequate due process, including representation by an attorney. That’s according to an unanimous ruling released on Tuesday by the Supreme Court of New Hampshire in a case involving an indigent defendant who failed to repay approximately $450 owed to the state.

Citing Federal Judge's Ruling, N.H. Tells Towns Not to Compare Absentee Voters' Signatures

By Aug 30, 2018
Casey McDermott, NHPR

State officials are not challenging a federal judge's decision to strike down New Hampshire's "signature mismatch" procedures. Instead, they have instructed pollworkers not to compare a voter's handwriting on their absentee ballot with the handwriting used on their absentee ballot application.

The ACLU Launches A New Immigration Project In N.H.

By Aug 2, 2018

In the past few years the American Civil Liberties Union has been at the forefront in the fight to protect the rights of immigrant detainees.

Now the ACLU is expanding its Immigrants' Rights Project in New Hampshire, which the organization says is dedicated to expanding and enforcing the civil liberties and civil rights of immigrants and to combatting public and private discrimination against them. For this effort, the New Hampshire ACLU has hired its first immigration legal fellow.

SangYeob Kim spoke with NHPR's Peter Biello about his new position.

N.H. ACLU: Concord Coach Lines Complicit With Immigration Officials

By Jun 17, 2018

The ACLU released a statement on its social media accounts calling for bus transit company Concord Coach Lines to cease what it says is complicity with immigration officials.

The civil liberties group also posted video allegedly showing travelers encountering immigration agents as they prepared to board a Concord Coach Lines bus in Maine. In that video, some of the customers question a company employee.